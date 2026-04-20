Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.5350, with a volume of 567371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enel Chile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Santander lowered Enel Chile to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENIC

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,652 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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