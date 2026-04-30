Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.5950, with a volume of 1134221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENIC shares. Santander lowered shares of Enel Chile to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENIC

Enel Chile Stock Up 4.9%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 41,168.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 28,888 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 666,544 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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