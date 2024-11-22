Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.72. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 19,952 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enel Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 180,509 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

