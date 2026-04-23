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Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Enel logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Enel passed above its 50-day moving average of $11.15, trading as high as $11.53 and last at $11.37 on volume of 364,597 shares.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — one Buy, six Hold and two Sell — giving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Reduce".
  • Key fundamentals: market cap $115.6 billion, P/E 16.97 and PEG 3.59, with leverage and liquidity showing a debt-to-equity of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.72.
  • Interested in Enel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.53. Enel shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 364,597 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENLAY

Enel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel's business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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