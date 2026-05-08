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Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Enerflex logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Enerflex from $26 to $31 and maintained an "outperform" rating, implying roughly an 11.9% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" — among eight analysts covering the stock there is 1 Strong Buy, 5 Buy and 2 Hold, with a consensus price target of $28.25.
  • Recent quarter showed an EPS beat but revenue miss — Enerflex posted $0.35 EPS versus $0.27 expected and $584M in revenue versus $607.3M expected, while the stock traded at $27.69, below RBC's new target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Enerflex.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Enerflex from $16.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerflex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enerflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Report on EFXT

Enerflex Stock Down 2.5%

EFXT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 255,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,367. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.26 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Enerflex during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

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