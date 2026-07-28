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Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Energizer logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Energizer declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 19. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $1.20 and a 5.5% yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 34.0%; analysts expect a similar 34.5% payout ratio next year based on projected earnings of $3.48 per share.
  • Energizer shares rose 3.9% to $21.86 in Tuesday trading. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.94, well above the $0.47 consensus estimate, although revenue declined 3.0% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Energizer.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Energizer Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 828,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.75. Energizer has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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