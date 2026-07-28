Energous (WATT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.54. Energous has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Insider Transactions at Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Mallorie Sara Burak purchased 1,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $49,419.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $714,663.53. This trade represents a 7.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Energous stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT - Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Energous worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Energous from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Energous presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Energous

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops and commercializes radio frequency (RF)–based wireless charging technology designed to deliver power over the air to compatible devices. Its WattUp platform includes near‐field and far‐field transmitters that emit targeted RF energy and receiver modules that convert that energy into electrical power. The company's solutions aim to eliminate the need for cables and charging pads by enabling contactless power delivery to a range of products, from wearables and IoT sensors to medical devices and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

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