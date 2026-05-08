Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Down 4.3% - Time to Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: UUUU's stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$30.36 and last traded at C$30.47. Approximately 160,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,149,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFR. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Energy Fuels to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: UUUU last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

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