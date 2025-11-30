Free Trial
Energy Stocks To Consider - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla (TSLA), IREN (IREN), and Bloom Energy (BE) were identified by MarketBeat's stock screener as the top Energy stocks to watch today and had the highest dollar trading volume among Energy names in recent days.
  • Tesla designs and sells electric vehicles and energy storage systems; IREN operates bitcoin-mining data centers; and Bloom Energy manufactures solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation.
  • Energy stocks typically give exposure to commodity prices and geopolitical/regulatory risks, are capital-intensive, and are often used by investors for income (dividends) or portfolio diversification.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Tesla, IREN, and Bloom Energy are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, processing, transporting or supplying energy — including oil and gas explorers and refiners, pipeline and service companies, utilities, and firms focused on renewables like wind and solar. For investors, these stocks typically offer exposure to commodity prices and geopolitical or regulatory risks, tend to be capital‑intensive, and are often used for income (dividends) or diversification within a portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

