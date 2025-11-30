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Klarna's Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
November 30, 2025
Composite image featuring cryptocurrency.
Image Licensed from DepositPhotos. License #352818300

Key Points

  • The launch of KlarnaUSD is a strategic move designed to fundamentally improve the company's long-term profitability by lowering operational costs.
  • By creating its own payment infrastructure, Klarna is directly challenging the high-fee business models of traditional payment processing giants.
  • The company's massive global user and merchant network gives its new payment technology the scale needed to make a significant industry impact.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Just weeks after its first earnings report as a public company sent its stock tumbling, Klarna NYSE: KLAR has made a decisive move into the cryptocurrency space, announcing the launch of its own stablecoin, KlarnaUSD. The timing of this announcement is critical. The stock has seen significant pressure, trading well below its $40 IPO price after the Q3 report showed record revenue but also widening net losses.

This has placed the company’s path to profitability under intense market scrutiny. Against this backdrop, Klarna’s entry into blockchain payments is not a speculative venture; instead, it represents a calculated, long-term strategy to build a more efficient and profitable financial infrastructure for its global operations.

KlarnaUSD Is a Strategic Response to Margin Pressures

KlarnaUSD is a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, designed to serve as a digital dollar for payments. This initiative is a collaboration with high-profile partners, including payments leader Stripe and venture firm Paradigm, and will be built on a new blockchain called Tempo. 

Klarna Group Today

Klarna Group plc stock logo
KLARKLAR 90-day performance
Klarna Group
$16.29 -0.11 (-0.67%)
As of 10:34 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$12.06
$57.20
Price Target
$33.24
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The goal is not to create a new product, but to re-engineer the costly backend of global finance.

This move directly addresses the margin concerns highlighted by its recent financial report.

While Klarna’s Q3 revenue hit a record $903 million, its net loss widened to $95 million.

This was mainly due to a $235 million provision for credit losses, an accounting requirement tied to the rapid growth of its expanding Fair Financing product. 

This expansion, although strategically vital, was punished by the market. The stablecoin initiative is a direct, forward-looking answer to this problem.

Aiming to Disrupt the $120 Billion Cross-Border Payments Market

Klarna is targeting a massive opportunity in the global financial system. The stablecoin transaction market exceeds $27 trillion annually, and Klarna is specifically focused on disrupting the $120 billion in cross-border transaction fees collected each year.

The current system for international money transfers, often reliant on the decades-old SWIFT network, is expensive and slow because payments move through multiple correspondent banks, each adding fees and delays.

By establishing its own payment rail using a stablecoin on a modern blockchain, Klarna can bypass this costly infrastructure. This allows the company to handle its large annual transaction volume, which currently incurs $32.7 billion in fees, at a significantly reduced cost.

Leveraging Scale to Disrupt the Old Guard

While the immediate goal is internal cost savings, this launch signals a new competitive threat to the giants of the payments industry. The business models of companies like Visa NYSE: V and Mastercard NYSE: MA, which are built on charging processing fees, are now in the crosshairs. Klarna’s move is a clear signal that it intends to challenge that high-fee structure from the inside out.

What makes this threat credible is Klarna's significant scale and growth. A new payment technology is only as powerful as the network that uses it, and Klarna’s is formidable.

The company’s user base grew 32% year-over-year to 114 million active consumers, while its merchant network expanded 38% to 850,000 global partners. This provides the existing transaction volume needed to make a new payment rail viable and impactful. This initiative also fits perfectly into Klarna's broader ambition to evolve from a payments service into an all-encompassing digital bank.

The rapid adoption of the Klarna Card, which garnered 4 million sign-ups in its first four months, shows the company's user base is eager to adopt new financial products. A proprietary, low-cost settlement layer like KlarnaUSD is a foundational piece of infrastructure for a future neobank that aims to offer everything from global spending to savings accounts. This launch represents one of the first major attempts by a consumer-facing financial institution to leverage blockchain at scale, potentially setting a precedent for the entire fintech industry.

Why This Crypto Move Matters for Shareholders

The financial benefits of the KlarnaUSD initiative are part of a long-term vision. The stablecoin is not expected to launch on its leading network until 2026, meaning it will not address the profitability concerns that have weighed on the stock immediately.

Klarna Group Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$33.24
103.31% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 20 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$16.35
High Forecast$53.00
Average Forecast$33.24
Low Forecast$16.00
Klarna Group Stock Forecast Details

However, this strategic groundwork is a critical signal to investors about the company's future direction.

Despite recent stock volatility, Wall Street analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Klarna, with an average price target suggesting a healthy upside from current levels.

Klarna’s management is demonstrating a clear commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to expand margins.

For investors looking past short-term market fluctuations, the stablecoin launch provides a compelling glimpse into a long-term strategy.

This plan is designed to build a more defensible and highly profitable global payments ecosystem, making it a critical narrative for bullish investors to follow as Klarna continues its journey as a public company.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Klarna Group Right Now?

Before you consider Klarna Group, you'll want to hear this.

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While Klarna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Klarna Group (KLAR)
3.8386 of 5 stars		$16.30-0.6%N/AN/AModerate Buy$33.24
Visa (V)
4.9643 of 5 stars		$324.101.6%0.83%28.22Buy$387.78
Mastercard (MA)
4.9709 of 5 stars		$487.960.3%0.71%28.23Buy$656.04
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