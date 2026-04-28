Energy Transfer (ET) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $25.5402 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.Energy Transfer's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Transfer alerts: Sign Up

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ET traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766,690. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here