Energy Transfer FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Scotiabank

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Bingham now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ET opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,423,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,382,573,000 after buying an additional 6,192,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,585,439 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $42,634,000 after buying an additional 1,451,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.74%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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