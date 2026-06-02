Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 1.4% - Time to Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.54. 7,933,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,346,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.2610.

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Key Headlines Impacting Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors lifted its earnings forecasts for Energy Transfer across several quarters and full years, including higher estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple 2026–2027 quarterly periods, suggesting improving fundamentals and a more favorable outlook for Energy Transfer LP NYSE: ET .

US Capital Advisors lifted its earnings forecasts for Energy Transfer across several quarters and full years, including higher estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple 2026–2027 quarterly periods, suggesting improving fundamentals and a more favorable outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst commentary has also been supportive, with Energy Transfer cited among attractive oil and gas names and receiving a higher price target from Morgan Stanley, adding to investor confidence in the stock. Energy Transfer (ET) Price Target Raised by Analysts

Broader analyst commentary has also been supportive, with Energy Transfer cited among attractive oil and gas names and receiving a higher price target from Morgan Stanley, adding to investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: These updates are analyst forecast revisions rather than a new operational announcement, so they are supportive for sentiment but do not by themselves change Energy Transfer’s reported results or guidance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.45.

View Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,423,256,000 after buying an additional 25,366,594 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,382,573,000 after buying an additional 6,192,066 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $61,760,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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