Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 2.2% - What's Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.1920. Approximately 30,694,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,110,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

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More Energy Transfer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (Q1‑2026 to $0.30, Q2 & Q3‑2026 to $0.31, Q4‑2026 to $0.34; FY2026 to $1.26 from $1.17 and FY2027 to $1.29). The analyst upgrades signal improved near‑term earnings visibility and offer a fundamental reason for buying interest even though consensus FY estimates remain higher (~$1.50).

US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (Q1‑2026 to $0.30, Q2 & Q3‑2026 to $0.31, Q4‑2026 to $0.34; FY2026 to $1.26 from $1.17 and FY2027 to $1.29). The analyst upgrades signal improved near‑term earnings visibility and offer a fundamental reason for buying interest even though consensus FY estimates remain higher (~$1.50). Positive Sentiment: Shares are trading with above‑average volume and near the 12‑month high/upper technical range, suggesting momentum-driven demand as investors position ahead of the quarterly report and on the analyst upgrades. (Market data shows volume well above the 50‑day average and price near its 12‑month peak.)

Shares are trading with above‑average volume and near the 12‑month high/upper technical range, suggesting momentum-driven demand as investors position ahead of the quarterly report and on the analyst upgrades. (Market data shows volume well above the 50‑day average and price near its 12‑month peak.) Neutral Sentiment: The Q1 preview article highlights which operating metrics to watch beyond headline revenue/EPS (e.g., throughput volumes, fee‑based margin stability, commodity-related spreads, and any guidance/contract updates). These items could drive volatility at the print but are informational rather than directional until results are released. Energy Transfer Q1 preview

The Q1 preview article highlights which operating metrics to watch beyond headline revenue/EPS (e.g., throughput volumes, fee‑based margin stability, commodity-related spreads, and any guidance/contract updates). These items could drive volatility at the print but are informational rather than directional until results are released. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noting the stock’s recent uptick despite broader market weakness is descriptive of current price action and confirms that the move is industry/stock‑specific rather than market driven. Zacks market note

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,423,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,382,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $992,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,042 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,675,828 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $637,764,000 after acquiring an additional 103,245 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,351,183 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $400,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,653 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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