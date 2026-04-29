Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 1.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.7530. 11,743,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 15,931,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

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Key Energy Transfer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Energy Transfer raised its quarterly cash distribution to $0.3375 per common unit (annualized $1.35), implying a roughly 6.9% yield; the company set an ex-dividend/record date of May 8 and will pay on May 20. This distribution increase is a direct positive for income-focused investors and supports demand for the stock. Energy Transfer Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution

Energy Transfer raised its quarterly cash distribution to $0.3375 per common unit (annualized $1.35), implying a roughly 6.9% yield; the company set an ex-dividend/record date of May 8 and will pay on May 20. This distribution increase is a direct positive for income-focused investors and supports demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and FY2028: Q1 2027 to $0.31 (from $0.30), Q3 2027 to $0.33 (from $0.32), Q4 2027 to $0.34 (from $0.33), and FY2028 to $1.31 (from $1.29). Incremental analyst upgrades help validate near-term earnings momentum and reduce downside risk to the payout. (Research note summary)

US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and FY2028: Q1 2027 to $0.31 (from $0.30), Q3 2027 to $0.33 (from $0.32), Q4 2027 to $0.34 (from $0.33), and FY2028 to $1.31 (from $1.29). Incremental analyst upgrades help validate near-term earnings momentum and reduce downside risk to the payout. (Research note summary) Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes the stock gained amid broader market weakness and that investor search activity and media interest in ET have recently increased — this can amplify flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. ET Increases Despite Market Slip

Market coverage notes the stock gained amid broader market weakness and that investor search activity and media interest in ET have recently increased — this can amplify flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces revisiting ET’s valuation and long-term bull case are circulating; these provide context for holders weighing distribution sustainability vs. growth prospects but are not immediate catalysts. Assessing Energy Transfer (ET) Valuation Long-term Bull Case

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is 110.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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