Energy Vault (NRGV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $23.4810 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. 2,737,636 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,268. The company has a market cap of $720.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Energy Vault has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,060,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,805.10. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,950 shares of company stock worth $55,062. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Fundamental Research set a $6.05 price target on Energy Vault and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Get Our Latest Report on NRGV

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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