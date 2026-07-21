Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 8.1% Higher - What's Next?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.2650. 300,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,481,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRGV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $6.05 price target on shares of Energy Vault and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $613.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 171.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,021,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,968.48. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 613.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,129 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119,636 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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