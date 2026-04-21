Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 6.9% - What's Next?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.9540. Approximately 541,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,561,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRGV. Zacks Research cut Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fundamental Research set a $6.05 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRGV

Energy Vault Trading Up 7.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,060,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,805.10. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,950 shares of company stock worth $55,062. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Vault by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,858,734 shares of the company's stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 1,004.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,735 shares of the company's stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $18,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,194,205 shares of the company's stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $11,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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