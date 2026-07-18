Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

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Enersys Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96. Enersys has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the first quarter worth $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Enersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,623,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enersys by 626.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enersys in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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