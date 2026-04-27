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Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Enersys logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Enersys hit a new 52‑week high, trading as high as $211.79 and last at $207.80, while Wall Street consensus is a Moderate Buy (five Buys, one Hold) with an average target of $180.25.
  • In its latest quarter Enersys reported EPS of $2.77 (vs. $2.73 consensus) while revenue of $919.1M missed estimates; management set Q4 2026 guidance of $2.95–$3.05 EPS and analysts expect about 10.35 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • The company has a $7.72B market cap, a P/E of 25.95 and a solid liquidity profile (current ratio 2.75, debt/equity 0.61), and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 (annualized $1.05) for a 0.5% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Enersys.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.79 and last traded at $207.80, with a volume of 22610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average of $157.96.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

About Enersys

(Get Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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