enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ENGN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered enGene from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of enGene from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of enGene from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.41.

Get enGene alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENGN

enGene Stock Performance

ENGN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. enGene has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that enGene will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of enGene by 57.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in enGene by 383.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider enGene, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and enGene wasn't on the list.

While enGene currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here