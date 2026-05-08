enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rating Lowered to "Equal Weight" at Morgan Stanley

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of enGene from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded enGene from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered enGene from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded enGene from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.41.

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enGene Trading Down 80.6%

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.02. enGene has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $12.25.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that enGene will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of enGene by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,869,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 3,771,840 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in enGene by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 1,676,405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in enGene by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,360,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $30,126,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of enGene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,131,319 shares of the company's stock worth $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company's stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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