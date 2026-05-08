enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rating Lowered to "Market Perform" at Citizens Jmp

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Friday.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded enGene from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded enGene from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.41.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGN

enGene Price Performance

ENGN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that enGene will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enGene

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in enGene by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,869,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,840 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 1,676,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,360,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,126,000. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of enGene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,131,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,276,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company's stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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