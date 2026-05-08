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enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rating Lowered to "Market Perform" at Citizens Jmp

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
enGene logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Citizens Jmp downgraded enGene from "outperform" to Market Perform, and the stock's analyst consensus is an average Hold with an average target price of $13.41 (four Buys, nine Holds, one Sell).
  • ENGN shares opened at $1.72 with a market cap of $115.21 million, trade near their one‑year low, and the company is loss‑making (last quarter EPS −$0.44; analysts forecast −2.06 EPS for the year).
  • Institutions own 64.16% of the stock, with large recent accumulations by Perceptive Advisors (≈5.87M shares) and Cormorant Asset Management (≈4.0M shares), signaling significant hedge fund interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Friday.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded enGene from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded enGene from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENGN

enGene Price Performance

ENGN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that enGene will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enGene

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in enGene by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,869,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,840 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 1,676,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,360,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,126,000. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of enGene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,131,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,276,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company's stock.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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