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Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Enlight Renewable Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” based on coverage from seven research firms, with a mix of two sells, two holds, and three buys.
  • Brokerages have set an average 1-year price target of about $60.17, though recent analyst views have been mixed, including upgrades and higher targets from firms like UBS.
  • The stock was up 6.4% in recent trading, opening at $90.51, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $156.49 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Enlight Renewable Energy.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.1667.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,722,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,837,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,965,000 after purchasing an additional 252,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 61.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company's stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 210.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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