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Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Enlight Renewable Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: ENLT jumped to an intraday high of $85.52 and last traded at $82.97 on strong volume (~185,866 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — three Buys, two Holds and two Sells — with an overall average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.67, well below the current share price.
  • Valuation and results contrast: market cap ~$9.84B with a high PE of 81.34 and debt/equity of 2.03; the company beat EPS estimates ($0.10 vs. -$0.07) but missed on revenue ($124.19M vs. $146.12M expected).
  • Interested in Enlight Renewable Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.52 and last traded at $82.97, with a volume of 185866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 target price on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.12 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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