Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $217.80, but opened at $231.28. Enova International shares last traded at $233.9980, with a volume of 136,958 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $928.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $909.61 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

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Enova International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enova International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Enova International from $199.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Enova International from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enova International

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $658,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,555,176.40. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $4,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,074,339.73. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,882 shares of company stock worth $19,757,389. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enova International by 2,933.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 134,393 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Enova International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 19,902 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International Trading Up 7.1%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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