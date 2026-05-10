Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Enovis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enovis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enovis reported first-quarter EPS of $0.89, topping estimates of $0.82, while revenue of $589.15 million also beat expectations. Revenue rose 5.4% year over year, signaling solid demand and execution. Article Title

Enovis reported first-quarter EPS of $0.89, topping estimates of $0.82, while revenue of $589.15 million also beat expectations. Revenue rose 5.4% year over year, signaling solid demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed 2026 free cash flow conversion of greater than 25%, suggesting management still sees healthy cash generation despite Middle East and tariff headwinds. Article Title

The company reaffirmed 2026 free cash flow conversion of greater than 25%, suggesting management still sees healthy cash generation despite Middle East and tariff headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Enovis also reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS of $3.52 to $3.73 and revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, which was roughly in line with analyst expectations and may reassure investors about the company’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Enovis also reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS of $3.52 to $3.73 and revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, which was roughly in line with analyst expectations and may reassure investors about the company’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Enovis to $40 from $42, but kept an overweight rating, indicating continued upside potential despite a slightly more cautious valuation view. Article Title

Insider Activity at Enovis

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,820. This trade represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,983. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,524,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,945,000 after purchasing an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,435,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 326,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Trading Down 2.7%

ENOV opened at $26.52 on Friday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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