Enovix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 30,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical volume of 15,722 call options.

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Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,596,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enovix has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $6.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enovix from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,708 shares of the company's stock worth $129,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,145 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 972,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 253,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,029 shares of the company's stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 77,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enovix by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 385,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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