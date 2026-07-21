Enphase Energy (ENPH) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $290.0320 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ENPH

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,792.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,910. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 291.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here