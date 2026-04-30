Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.95% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.65.

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Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,866,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at $85,280,051.36. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 761.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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