Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the company's current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Enphase Energy from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.90.

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Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,602,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,399. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $487,708.50. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 761.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 non‑GAAP EPS beat expectations ( $0.47 vs. $0.43 consensus ), showing profitability resilience despite a revenue decline. This helps justify valuation as the company transitions through a weaker U.S. solar market. ENPH Q1 earnings beat

Q1 non‑GAAP EPS beat expectations ( $0.47 vs. $0.43 consensus ), showing profitability resilience despite a revenue decline. This helps justify valuation as the company transitions through a weaker U.S. solar market. Positive Sentiment: Enphase announced development of the IQ Solid‑State Transformer (IQ SST) aimed at AI data centers — a potential new TAM that could materially re‑shape the company’s long‑term growth story beyond residential solar. IQ SST announcement

Enphase announced development of the IQ Solid‑State Transformer (IQ SST) aimed at AI data centers — a potential new TAM that could materially re‑shape the company’s long‑term growth story beyond residential solar. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $40 (maintaining a Hold), a small vote of confidence that implies upside vs. current levels. Deutsche Bank PT raise

Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $40 (maintaining a Hold), a small vote of confidence that implies upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $50 to $45 but kept an Overweight rating — still indicating meaningful upside from here, though less aggressive than before. Wells Fargo PT change

Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $50 to $45 but kept an Overweight rating — still indicating meaningful upside from here, though less aggressive than before. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option volume (≈51,372 calls) signals speculative/hedged bullish positioning from traders; this can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. (Source: trading flow reported 4/29)

Unusually large call‑option volume (≈51,372 calls) signals speculative/hedged bullish positioning from traders; this can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. (Source: trading flow reported 4/29) Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell ~20.6% YoY to $282.9M and management cited sharply weaker U.S. sell‑through after the Section 25D residential tax credit expired — the company also posted a small GAAP net loss. Those are immediate demand/earnings headwinds. MarketWatch: Q1 loss & tax credit impact

Revenue fell ~20.6% YoY to $282.9M and management cited sharply weaker U.S. sell‑through after the Section 25D residential tax credit expired — the company also posted a small GAAP net loss. Those are immediate demand/earnings headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance of $280M–$310M (including ~$85M of safe‑harbor shipments) sits slightly below Street estimates (~$296.6M consensus), and management quantified ~4.3ppt margin drag from reciprocal tariffs — a nearer‑term profit/growth headwind. Seeking Alpha: Q2 guidance

Q2 revenue guidance of $280M–$310M (including ~$85M of safe‑harbor shipments) sits slightly below Street estimates (~$296.6M consensus), and management quantified ~4.3ppt margin drag from reciprocal tariffs — a nearer‑term profit/growth headwind. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed targets/ratings (JPMorgan to $35 neutral; TD Cowen to $35 hold), reflecting reduced near‑term visibility and analyst caution after the print. Those cuts contributed to the market sell‑off after earnings. JPMorgan target cut

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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