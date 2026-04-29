Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.4410. Approximately 3,415,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,725,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at $69,673,124.01. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and strong margin — Enphase reported $0.47 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and posted a solid non‑GAAP gross margin of 43.9%, which helped offset some revenue weakness. Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 beat on EPS and strong margin — Enphase reported $0.47 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and posted a solid non‑GAAP gross margin of 43.9%, which helped offset some revenue weakness. Positive Sentiment: New product / market extension — Management unveiled the IQ Solid‑State Transformer for AI data centers (800 VDC), signalling a move into higher‑margin, non‑residential power electronics markets that could diversify revenue long term. Enphase Announces IQ Solid-State Transformer

New product / market extension — Management unveiled the IQ Solid‑State Transformer for AI data centers (800 VDC), signalling a move into higher‑margin, non‑residential power electronics markets that could diversify revenue long term. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line with estimates — Q1 revenue was $282.9M versus consensus ~$282.3M, so the top line met expectations even as it fell year‑over‑year. Revenue In Line With Estimates

Revenue roughly in line with estimates — Q1 revenue was $282.9M versus consensus ~$282.3M, so the top line met expectations even as it fell year‑over‑year. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance broader than consensus — Enphase guided $280M–$310M for Q2 (consensus ~ $296.6M), leaving uncertainty around demand timing but acknowledging safe‑harbor shipments and IQ Battery volumes. Q2 Revenue Guidance

Q2 revenue guidance broader than consensus — Enphase guided $280M–$310M for Q2 (consensus ~ $296.6M), leaving uncertainty around demand timing but acknowledging safe‑harbor shipments and IQ Battery volumes. Negative Sentiment: Sharp YoY and sequential revenue decline; U.S. demand weakness — Revenue fell 20.6% YoY and management cited a ~48% sequential U.S. sell‑through drop, driven in part by the expiration of the Section 25D residential tax credit and seasonality. Those demand headwinds are the primary near‑term concern for investors. Quiver Quant Analysis on Demand Weakness

Sharp YoY and sequential revenue decline; U.S. demand weakness — Revenue fell 20.6% YoY and management cited a ~48% sequential U.S. sell‑through drop, driven in part by the expiration of the Section 25D residential tax credit and seasonality. Those demand headwinds are the primary near‑term concern for investors. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and GAAP loss pressures — The company recorded a GAAP net loss for the quarter and quantified ~4.3 percentage points of negative gross‑margin impact from reciprocal tariffs, squeezing near‑term profitability. Q1 Highlights and Tariff Impact

Tariff and GAAP loss pressures — The company recorded a GAAP net loss for the quarter and quantified ~4.3 percentage points of negative gross‑margin impact from reciprocal tariffs, squeezing near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — News outlets and pre‑market commentary flagged the mixed print and weaker demand, and the stock pulled back as investors focused on near‑term headwinds despite the EPS beat and product announcement. Benzinga Pre‑Market Movers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Enphase Energy's revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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