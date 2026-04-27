EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session's volume of 19,095 shares.The stock last traded at $0.2750 and had previously closed at $0.2652.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded EnQuest to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on EnQuest

EnQuest Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest plc is an independent oil and gas production company with core operations in the UK North Sea and Malaysia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and production of both onshore and offshore hydrocarbon reserves. In the UK, EnQuest’s portfolio includes a range of mature and brownfield assets such as the Magnus, Thistle, Thistle Alpha North and Kraken fields, where it applies enhanced recovery techniques to extend field life and optimise production. In Malaysia, EnQuest operates through its subsidiary, managing assets such as the North Sabah fields under production sharing contracts.

Founded in 2010 through the consolidation of Petrofac’s North Sea assets, EnQuest has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and in-house development projects.

Further Reading

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