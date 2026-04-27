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EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
EnQuest logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EnQuest saw an unusually high trading spike of approximately 100,000 shares during mid-day—up 424% from the prior session’s 19,095 shares—with the stock last trading at $0.2750 (prior close $0.2652).
  • Zacks Research upgraded EnQuest to a "Hold" on April 10, and MarketBeat shows the company’s consensus rating as Hold.
  • EnQuest is an independent oil & gas producer operating in the UK North Sea and Malaysia, with a 50‑day moving average of $0.25, 200‑day average of $0.18, quick ratio 0.68, current ratio 0.72, and debt‑to‑equity of 1.75.
  • Five stocks we like better than EnQuest.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session's volume of 19,095 shares.The stock last traded at $0.2750 and had previously closed at $0.2652.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded EnQuest to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on EnQuest

EnQuest Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest plc is an independent oil and gas production company with core operations in the UK North Sea and Malaysia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and production of both onshore and offshore hydrocarbon reserves. In the UK, EnQuest’s portfolio includes a range of mature and brownfield assets such as the Magnus, Thistle, Thistle Alpha North and Kraken fields, where it applies enhanced recovery techniques to extend field life and optimise production. In Malaysia, EnQuest operates through its subsidiary, managing assets such as the North Sabah fields under production sharing contracts.

Founded in 2010 through the consolidation of Petrofac’s North Sea assets, EnQuest has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and in-house development projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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