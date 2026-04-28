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EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
EnQuest logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EnQuest hit a new 52-week high of $0.2750 in mid-day trading with 100,000 shares traded, and is trading above its 50-day ($0.25) and 200-day ($0.18) moving averages, signaling recent upward momentum.
  • Zacks Research raised its rating to a "Hold" and MarketBeat shows a consensus Hold, indicating analyst caution despite the price increase.
  • Fundamentals show constrained liquidity (quick ratio 0.68, current ratio 0.72) and relatively high leverage (debt-to-equity 1.75); EnQuest is an independent oil & gas producer with core assets in the UK North Sea and Malaysia focused on mature fields and enhanced recovery.
  • Interested in EnQuest? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2750 and last traded at $0.2750, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2750.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised EnQuest to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnQuest

EnQuest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest plc is an independent oil and gas production company with core operations in the UK North Sea and Malaysia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and production of both onshore and offshore hydrocarbon reserves. In the UK, EnQuest’s portfolio includes a range of mature and brownfield assets such as the Magnus, Thistle, Thistle Alpha North and Kraken fields, where it applies enhanced recovery techniques to extend field life and optimise production. In Malaysia, EnQuest operates through its subsidiary, managing assets such as the North Sabah fields under production sharing contracts.

Founded in 2010 through the consolidation of Petrofac’s North Sea assets, EnQuest has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and in-house development projects.

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