EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2750 and last traded at $0.2750, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2750.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised EnQuest to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnQuest

EnQuest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest plc is an independent oil and gas production company with core operations in the UK North Sea and Malaysia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and production of both onshore and offshore hydrocarbon reserves. In the UK, EnQuest’s portfolio includes a range of mature and brownfield assets such as the Magnus, Thistle, Thistle Alpha North and Kraken fields, where it applies enhanced recovery techniques to extend field life and optimise production. In Malaysia, EnQuest operates through its subsidiary, managing assets such as the North Sabah fields under production sharing contracts.

Founded in 2010 through the consolidation of Petrofac’s North Sea assets, EnQuest has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and in-house development projects.

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