Entegris (ENTG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $835.3910 million for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $186.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 424,812 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Entegris by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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