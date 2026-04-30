Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.0 million-$845.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.6 million.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $7.27 on Thursday, hitting $142.11. 1,362,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $159.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,350. This trade represents a 25.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $3,981,428.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,128,007.60. This trade represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,645 shares of company stock valued at $37,970,163. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 91.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 77.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here