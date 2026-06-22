Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.97 and last traded at $182.7150, with a volume of 18263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.77.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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