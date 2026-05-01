Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Entera Bio Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Entera Bio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geno J. Germano purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,620. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company's stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company's lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

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