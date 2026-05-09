Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

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Entera Bio Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Insider Activity at Entera Bio

In other news, Director Geno J. Germano bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,000 shares of company stock worth $72,620. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,585 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Entera Bio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entera Bio

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company's lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

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