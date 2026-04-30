Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,861,270 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 16,814,807 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,475,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,641. Entergy has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

More Entergy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $128 and keeps an "overweight" rating, and Barclays raised its target to $124 and also moved to "overweight" — both imply meaningful upside vs. the current price and likely helped buying interest. Benzinga

Analyst upgrades: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $128 and keeps an "overweight" rating, and Barclays raised its target to $124 and also moved to "overweight" — both imply meaningful upside vs. the current price and likely helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand drivers: Management and media reports point to higher data‑center-driven power demand and retail sales boosting Q1 revenue to ~$3.19B, supporting near‑term growth expectations. Reuters: Utility Entergy posts higher first-quarter profit

Strong demand drivers: Management and media reports point to higher data‑center-driven power demand and retail sales boosting Q1 revenue to ~$3.19B, supporting near‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Guidance affirmed: Entergy updated FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.25–$4.45 (consensus ~4.40), and the company reiterated its longer‑term outlook — this reduces execution risk vs. street expectations. PR Newswire

Guidance affirmed: Entergy updated FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.25–$4.45 (consensus ~4.40), and the company reiterated its longer‑term outlook — this reduces execution risk vs. street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings detail and materials: Entergy reported adjusted Q1 EPS of $0.86 and provided slides and a conference call transcript (useful for digging into segment trends, rate cases and capital plan details). Press Release / Slide Deck

Earnings detail and materials: Entergy reported adjusted Q1 EPS of $0.86 and provided slides and a conference call transcript (useful for digging into segment trends, rate cases and capital plan details). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call coverage and transcript are available (helpful for color on margin drivers, capex and customer mix). Yahoo Finance: Q1 Highlights Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call coverage and transcript are available (helpful for color on margin drivers, capex and customer mix). Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings perception: Some outlets flagged an EPS miss vs. specific consensus measures (Zacks cited $0.86 vs. $0.89 est.) and noted rising operating costs and interest expense weighed on results — a reminder of margin sensitivity to cost and financing. Zacks: Earnings Miss

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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