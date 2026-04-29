Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Entergy's conference call:

Entered a new electric service agreement with Meta that the company says carries a fair‑share value of about $2 billion (part of Entergy’s stated $7 billion customer benefit estimate). The company filed for more than $15 billion of related capital (including 7 CCCTs, transmission and batteries), says Meta payments will cover the cost, and raised its sales and adjusted EPS outlooks as a result.

that the company says carries a fair‑share value of about (part of Entergy’s stated customer benefit estimate). The company filed for more than of related capital (including 7 CCCTs, transmission and batteries), says Meta payments will cover the cost, and raised its sales and adjusted EPS outlooks as a result. Reported first‑quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , reaffirmed 2026 guidance, and increased multi‑year adjusted EPS outlooks driven by an updated retail sales projection of about 8.5% CAGR through 2029 and 16% industrial growth.

, reaffirmed 2026 guidance, and increased multi‑year adjusted EPS outlooks driven by an updated retail sales projection of about through 2029 and 16% industrial growth. The four‑year capital plan rose to $57 billion (a $14B increase); Entergy says equity needs are at the low end of its 10–15% target (~ $6.6B ), with roughly 30% already contracted and management projecting credit metrics (FFO/debt ≥15%) remain above rating thresholds.

(a $14B increase); Entergy says equity needs are at the low end of its 10–15% target (~ ), with roughly 30% already contracted and management projecting credit metrics (FFO/debt ≥15%) remain above rating thresholds. Customer growth momentum remains strong with >1,000 MW of ESAs signed so far this year, a 7–12 GW pipeline of prospective data centers not yet in the plan, active RFPs for >1,600 MW of renewables/storage and ~4,500 MW in negotiation—supporting sustained long‑term load growth.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.47%.

Entergy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $19,919,000. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 177,593 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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