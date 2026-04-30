Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.84.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 560,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,181. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. Entergy has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

More Entergy News

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About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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