Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Entergy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 529,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.31. Entergy has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,225,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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