Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Entergy Stock Down 0.2%

Entergy stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $117.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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