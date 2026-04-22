Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.74.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Entergy has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $117.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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