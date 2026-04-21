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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Enterprise Products Partners logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus from 18 analysts (2 sell, 6 hold, 9 buy, 1 strong buy) with a 1‑year average price target of $38.27.
  • The company beat the quarter's estimates with $0.75 EPS vs. $0.69 expected and revenue of $13.79B vs. $12.44B, although revenue was down 2.9% year‑over‑year.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 (annualized $2.20) yielding 6.0%, with an ex‑dividend date of April 30 and a payout ratio around 82.7%.
  • Interested in Enterprise Products Partners? Here are five stocks we like better.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.2667.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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