Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock's previous close.

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EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6%

EPD stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO warns markets underestimate Strait of Hormuz risks — Management told investors a prolonged closure could materially tighten global supply; that raises the value of midstream capacity and market access, benefiting EPD's pipes, storage and export infrastructure. EPD CEO warns markets underestimate Hormuz closure impact

CEO warns markets underestimate Strait of Hormuz risks — Management told investors a prolonged closure could materially tighten global supply; that raises the value of midstream capacity and market access, benefiting EPD's pipes, storage and export infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: 2026 growth capex and $1B discretionary cash-flow target — Enterprise is projecting 2026 net growth capex of $2.3B–$2.6B while affirming a ~$1B discretionary cash-flow objective, signaling disciplined investment and support for distributions/cash returns. That reduces downside risk to payouts. Enterprise projects 2026 net growth capex...

2026 growth capex and $1B discretionary cash-flow target — Enterprise is projecting 2026 net growth capex of $2.3B–$2.6B while affirming a ~$1B discretionary cash-flow objective, signaling disciplined investment and support for distributions/cash returns. That reduces downside risk to payouts. Positive Sentiment: Small analyst lift to FY2027 — US Capital Advisors nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate to $3.20 (from $3.19), which is still above the $2.88 consensus; the tweak supports forward earnings expectations. US Capital Advisors boosts FY2027 estimate

Small analyst lift to FY2027 — US Capital Advisors nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate to $3.20 (from $3.19), which is still above the $2.88 consensus; the tweak supports forward earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were mixed — Enterprise reported $0.68 EPS (missed consensus $0.71) but topped revenue estimates with $14.39B. Operational slides and the earnings call provide more color for investors. Enterprise Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings (press release)

Q1 results were mixed — Enterprise reported $0.68 EPS (missed consensus $0.71) but topped revenue estimates with $14.39B. Operational slides and the earnings call provide more color for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum — Coverage notes the stock has extended gains for multiple sessions, reflecting investor focus on the directional macro and cash-flow signals rather than the modest EPS miss. Enterprise extends gains

Market momentum — Coverage notes the stock has extended gains for multiple sessions, reflecting investor focus on the directional macro and cash-flow signals rather than the modest EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year revenue decline and EPS shortfall — Revenue was down ~6.7% YoY and reported EPS missed estimates, which could pressure sentiment if lower volumes or margin headwinds persist. Earnings transcript and details

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

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