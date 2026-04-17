Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired Rep. August Pfluger

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently bought shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD. In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Enterprise Products Partners stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "INVESTMENT" account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Dorchester Minerals NASDAQ: DMLP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Kimbell Royalty NYSE: KRP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Viper Energy NASDAQ: VNOM on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of U-Haul NASDAQ: UHALB on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD on 2/10/2026.

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Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7%

EPD stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel. Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

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