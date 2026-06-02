Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.2% - Time to Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.6790. Approximately 2,412,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,302,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.2150.

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Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised multiple earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners, including higher forecasts for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which can signal improving fundamentals and support the stock. Estimate update reference

US Capital Advisors raised multiple earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners, including higher forecasts for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which can signal improving fundamentals and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: New articles highlighted EPD’s midstream network as a source of durable cash flow growth, with the company benefiting from Permian basin expansion and stronger export demand over the coming years. Yahoo Finance article

New articles highlighted EPD’s midstream network as a source of durable cash flow growth, with the company benefiting from Permian basin expansion and stronger export demand over the coming years. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-sector commentary also pointed to safe, high-yield energy names like Enterprise Products Partners as attractive buys, which may be helping investor sentiment toward the stock. 247WallSt article

Broader energy-sector commentary also pointed to safe, high-yield energy names like Enterprise Products Partners as attractive buys, which may be helping investor sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes show only modest near-term estimate changes in some periods, suggesting the main story is the longer-term earnings trajectory rather than a sudden earnings surprise.

Analyst notes show only modest near-term estimate changes in some periods, suggesting the main story is the longer-term earnings trajectory rather than a sudden earnings surprise. Negative Sentiment: Enterprise also remains in the wake of a recent earnings report where EPS missed expectations, which may limit upside if investors refocus on near-term execution. Earnings reference

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,112,119 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $99,775,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252,088 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Palms Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,911 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 70.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,495,518 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $46,765,000 after buying an additional 619,014 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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