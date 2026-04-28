Entravision Communications (EVC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Entravision Communications to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Entravision Communications Price Performance

NYSE EVC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 169,079 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,465 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 146.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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